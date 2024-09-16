ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) recently bolstered its longstanding partnership with the Jacobo Z. Gonzales Memorial School for Arts and Trade (JZGMSAT) by donating “industry-standard equipment” for the school’s automotive service shop facility.

The turnover of donations was led by IPC President Tetsuya Fujita. The equipment includes a new tire changer, wheel balancer, and tools drawer — to complete the facility’s complement. The donations are part of an ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at improving the competency of future service technicians in the country.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to corporate social responsibility and our vision of fostering technical education and skills development in the automotive sector. It’s fulfilling to see the positive impact our contributions have made, and we are motivated to continue supporting educational initiatives that align with our values,” said Mr. Fujita.

Since 2017, IPC has been “a dedicated partner” to JZGMSAT. It has provided equipment such as computers, mock engines, and automotive lifters. The company has also facilitated specialized training in diesel technology, sharing with the students Isuzu’s expertise with hands-on experience using advanced automotive equipment. These contributions are said to have significantly enhanced the school’s educational offerings, giving its students a competitive edge in the automotive industry.

Meanwhile, TESDA IV-A Regional Director Archie Grande stressed the importance of partnering with companies sharing the same values, “Our success is deeply intertwined with the support and collaboration of our industry partners. Companies like Isuzu Philippines, who understand the value of investing in human capital are crucial in bridging the gap between education and industry needs,” he said.

Looking ahead, IPC plans to expand its partnerships with more educational institutions across the country. The company believes that by investing in education and skill development, it can create lasting positive impacts on society and contribute to the overall progress of the automotive industry in the Philippines.

For more information, visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook.