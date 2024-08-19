GAC Motor Bacolod now open

1 of 2

GAC MOTOR PHILIPPINES, under global mobility brand Astara, recently opened GAC Motor Bacolod, owned and managed by the Ponce Automobile Corp.

Located along Araneta Street in Barangay Singcang, Bacolod City, GAC Motor Bacolod adheres to GAC’s international showroom standards and is a fully equipped 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility “ready to provide an exceptional experience for all its customers,” said GAC Motor Philippines in a release.

It features a six-car showroom, with “ample space for sales and marketing staff to welcome and entertain customers.” Four dedicated service bays and “a well-stocked inventory of genuine parts” will enable the dealership to handle everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

“GAC Motor Philippines rides high on the momentum of our consecutive dealer openings this 2024, and together with our new partnership with Ponce Automobile Corp., we enthusiastically reach out and deliver the leading-edge mobility of GAC Motor to the Bacolod community,” said GAC Motor Philippines Brand Head Franz Decloedt.

Joined Ponce Automobile Corp. CEO and President Geoffrey Garland L. Ponce, “We are excited to bring GAC Motor to Bacolod. With our passion to provide first-rate service combined with the exceptional GAC Motor vehicles, we are confident that customers will find the GAC cars for their driving and transport needs.”

GAC Motor Philippines has consecutively opened new dealerships in key locations this year. These include dealerships in Santa Rosa, Laguna; General Santos City in Mindanao; Iloilo City in Western Visayas; Marilao in Bulacan; San Fernando in Pampanga; and Sumulong Highway in Cainta. More establishments are set to open this year in Bacolod, BGC, Congressional Avenue, Fairview, Kawit, Mindanao Avenue, Sucat, Tacloban, Valenzuela City, and Zamboanga. GAC Motor Bacolod is one of the 27 dealer outlets currently in operation, and brings the brand closer to its goal of 38 dealerships by the end of 2024.

All GAC Motor vehicles purchased come with an after-sales warranty for the first five years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. For more information, visit www.gacmotorph.com.