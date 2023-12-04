JBL CAR AUDIO Philippines recently staged the brand’s first-ever “Tunefest,” which it considered “an avenue for car audio enthusiasts and installers to engage and showcase the best in-car JBL setups,” and to bring together the car community.

The activity was held at the rooftop parking of O-Square 2 in Greenhills Mall, San Juan City. The event was co-presented by Stance Pilipinas/Manila Fitted (SPMF), Manila Street Chronicles (MSC), and Bumper2Bumper Car Show (B2B).

The highlight of the day was the JBL Car Audio Competition. It was nearly a two-month journey for the participating JBL installers and car owners as they prepared their vehicles for the official judging on the morning of Tunefest. Fifteen entries competed across three categories: Stadium (premium), Open Stage (across all JBL model lines), and Sound and Style (Club and ClubSQ ranges, and split points between audio performance and styling). In addition to the categories, three special recognitions were given out: People’s Choice Award, Mayor’s Choice Award (chosen and presented by Rocco Zamora on behalf of San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora), and Special Style Award (chosen from among the car clubs and attendees who joined the event).

The car audio entries were judged on-site by a panel of judges trained under the European Mobile Music Association (EMMA): Adison De Ocampo, Bong Matias, Dong Matias, Arvin Ramos, Martin De Costa, and Peter Gaw. Style awards were selected and judged by Bryan Revilla of MSC. Attendees included owner clubs, car communities, and personalities like B2B, MSC, SPMF, Grupo Toyota, Miata Club Of The Philippines, Nissan Kicks E-Power Club, FJ Cruiser Club Of The Philippines, Porsche owners, Buzzhype Motorsport, BanaweBoy, EverSince Street Club, and more.

The Stadium Category was won by Mickey’s Autosound, followed by MSO Audio and SimpleSound; Natune Car Audio bagged the championship in the Open Stage Category, followed by David’s Street Sound and Team Car Center. The Sound and Style Category was won by JC Car Audio, with Team Car Center and David’s Street Sound completing the podium lineup. The Mayor’s Choice Award went to the following: SimpleSound (Stadium), Audio Essential (Open Stage), and JC Car Audio (Sound and Style). People’s Choice awardees were SimpleSound (Stadium), and ZT Car Accessories (Open Stage), and Audio Essential (Sound and Style).

The JBL Car Audio Tunefest was also supported by auto brands including BMW, BYD, Changan, Chery, Ford, GAC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, and Subaru. Each manufacturer highlighted its hero model of the season, from conventional to hybrid to electric, and opened up the opportunity for attendees to check out the latest features.

As an exclusive treat, attendees were given the chance to listen to the first JBL Arena setup that was installed by JC Car Audio into Franz Gaw’s Toyota GR Yaris. MSC also introduced its Porsche Cayenne off-road build, fitted with a full JBL ClubSQ system and the JBL Basspro Go portable subwoofer. On-site professional-grade car cleaning was provided by Sonax Philippines, with an exclusive event trial promotion of its new Ceramic Series product line. In addition, one set of a special full SUV wrap was sponsored by Vinyl Frog Philippines.

For refreshments, attendees were treated to options from Bahn Mi Kitchen, Coffee Nook, Crepe Talk, EDSA BDG, and Slap Stacks Burgers.