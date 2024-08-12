Ford Ranger, Everest attain sales milestones

1 of 2

FORD PHILIPPINES reported that the Ford Ranger attained year-to-date sales of 28,218 units, while the Ford Everest moved 16,788 units in two years.

“We are very proud of this latest achievement for the Ranger and the Everest that showcases the growing preference for our pickups and SUVs over the last two years,” shared Ford Philippines Managing Director Mike Breen in a release. “We truly appreciate our customers for their trust and confidence, as well as our dealers for their commitment to enhance the Ford ownership experience.”

Meanwhile, Ford Philippines is taking its Freedom Deals promotions “a notch higher with bigger savings and better deals for customers in the month of August.” The Everest is now offered with a bigger cash discount of up to P80,000, while the Ranger is available with P49,000 all-in low down payment, or as much as P90,000 cash discount.

Ford Territory buyers can acquire a unit with P31,000 all-in low down payment or P11,285 low monthly fee, or as much as P40,000 cash discount, or a service package with free five-year warranty, five-year scheduled service plan, and five-year emergency roadside assistance. The Ford Explorer is available with a P200,000 cash discount.

Ford Freedom Deals are available until Aug. 31, 2024. Customers can visit the Ford website or a Ford dealer nearest them for more details.