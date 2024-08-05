TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) has announced the start of registration for its premier sim racing competition, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Gran Turismo Cup (TGR GT Cup). Sim racing enthusiasts from all over the country are invited to see who is king (or queen) of the hill. Winners stand to get cash prizes, original GR merchandise, as well as Autocross and Asia Finals stints.

Now on its fifth season, the TGR GT Cup is introducing a new competition format. Qualifiers will be picked via a time-attack challenge, then the 40 quickest players will advance to the quarterfinals. This will take place from July 26 to Aug. 3.

Registrants have the option to participate in their qualifier online or on-site at the Toyota Motor Philippines Marketing office in Makati City. The top 20 players from the quarterfinals will then advance to the semifinals which, in turn, will determine the top 10 who will battle it out in the national finals. The top three will go on to represent the Philippines at the Asia finals in Malaysia later this year.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and national finals will be held at an on-site event in Metro Manila on Aug. 17 and 18. Participants will compete in a series of sprint races to determine their standing. Interested participants can register through https://tinyurl.com/GTCup2024Registration. To participate, a player must be a Filipino citizen residing in the Philippines, 14 years old or older at the time of registration, and have an active PlayStation Network (PSN) account and active PS Plus subscription.

For other requirements and more information on the TGR GT Cup Philippines, visit https://toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines/tgr-gtcup and follow (TGR Philippines) on Facebook and Instagram.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup Philippines is presented by Petron and GT Radial, and in cooperation with Seiko. This event is also supported by Toyota Financial Services Philippines, myToyota Wallet, Denso, AVT, 3M, ROTA, Tuason Racing, OMP, and Kinto One. For Toyota updates on products, services, events, and more, follow (Toyota Motor Philippines) on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH.