OVER 13 DAYS, Team BMW — aboard the BMW 318i Touring, BMW X3 xDrive20d Business, and the BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport — completed the southern leg of its so-called “Philippine Loop” adventure. The participants logged over 3,000 kilometers in 13 days — encountering “breathtaking landscapes” and enjoying the hospitality of Filipinos. Taking ROROs (roll-on, roll-off) whenever needed, the team went through, reported BMW Philippines in a release, “a cultural immersion.” The statement added, “Team BMW’s southern adventure wasn’t just about conquering the distance. They made strategic stops to experience the rich history and food of the region.”

The team drove to Naga City in Bicol, Tacloban City in Leyte, Surigao City in Surigao del Norte, Davao City in Davao del Sur, General Santos City in South Cotabato, Valencia City in Bukidnon, Dapitan City in Zamboanga del Norte, Bacolod City in Negros, and Boracay Island.

“The journey demanded adaptability. Team BMW navigated diverse landscapes, seamlessly transitioning between Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and back… However, the true spirit of adventure lies in embracing the unexpected. While meticulous route planning was a key strategy, Team BMW demonstrated impressive adaptability when faced with unforeseen circumstances. Route changes due to inclement weather, unpaved roads, unpassable bridges and delays in their RORO schedule tested their flexibility,” continued the statement.

Meanwhile, SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. (BMW Philippines) President Spencer Yu said, “The comfort and fuel efficiency of our BMWs were the pillars of our success. Even with the constant change in terrain and the demands of long-distance travel, our vehicles consistently delivered impressive mileage. Additionally, the comfort of our vehicles ensured everyone on the team stayed refreshed and focused throughout the journey.”

Team BMW’s Philippine Loop adventure continues as they take on the “northern loop” next.