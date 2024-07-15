Xforce fielded

1 of 8

Mitsubishi Philippines rolls out new compact crossover

MITSUBISHI MOTORS PHILIPPINES CORP. (MMPC) recently introduced its latest offering in the compact SUV segment, the Xforce. The vehicle’s design, suite of safety features, and Yamaha sound system were among the key selling points highlighted by company officials at a launch last July 5 in Taguig City.

“We are confident that (the Xforce) will contribute to our future sales performance and elevate our brand image,” MMPC President Ritsu Imaeda told event attendees comprised of members of the media and content creators — along with bank and dealer partners. The executive also shared to select members of the media and content creators at a later press conference that MMPC targets to sell at least 7,000 Xforce units by the close of the company’s fiscal year in March 2025.

According to Mitsubishi Chief Product Specialist Masahiro Ito, the Xforce was inspired by the brand’s goal of creating a vehicle with an “extra push to move” and “extra power or force.” He added, “This car’s concept (is) to provide an exciting and comfortable ride, while driving with confidence. The ‘X’ means we want it to be an ‘Xciting Xperience.’” He continued that the decision to release a two-row instead of a three-row SUV is based on the local market demand of target families and their daily routine of commuting and bringing children to school.

The SUV comes in two variants — both powered by a 1.5-liter MIVEC engine “that combines efficiency with power,” and are similarly mated with a continuously variable transmission.

The GLS CVT (P1.367 million) and GT CVT (P1.581 million) get the brand’s signature T-shaped LED headlamps and taillamps, and a new-generation Dynamic Shield front fascia. The Xforce rolls on 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels and has a ground clearance of 193mm. There are four available drive modes: Normal, Gravel, Mud, and Wet (said to be exclusively developed for ASEAN road and weather conditions).

The brand reports a frugal 16km/liter fuel consumption figure, though no local testing has been done yet, according to MMPC Marketing Vice-President Jack Ramirez.

Inside, the Xforce boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen smartphone-link Display Audio with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Audio. Drivers can view vehicle information in various modes, including data on the SUV’s safety features such as Active Yaw Control, and Hill Start Assist. The GLS variant has four SRS air bags, while the GT has six. While both variants have reverse cameras, only the GT receives a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) and advanced driver assistance systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCM), Blind Spot Warning System (BSW), and more.

Front and rear sets are rendered for ergonomic comfort, with the rear seats bestowed with an eight-step recline function. Both variants have Dual-Zone Climate Control with Nanoe X to purify and deodorize the cabin air.

A partnership with tuners of Yamaha Sound Meisters underscores the Xforce’s Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium audio system. The equalizer setting and volume are adjusted for the eight-speaker system based on the SUV’s speed and comes in four sound settings: Signature, Lively, Powerful, and Relaxing.

“We partnered with them to create the best sound with the best vehicle,” said Mitsubishi Assistant Executive Vice-President for Asia-Pacific Marketing and Sales (Product Sales Strategy) Masaki Tsugeno. “We have the same kind of passion. They understood the concept (for the Xforce and created) a special tune for this car. We will keep the tie-up with Yamaha. Probably, we will keep putting the Yamaha system in other cars.”

While there is no definite direction if a hybrid option of the Xforce will be made available, Mr. Ito said the brand is aware of the “demand (for) electrification (via) BEVs, PHEVs, and (traditional) hybrid systems. We are thinking to put some new technology to the product. We will (make sure) that each product will be best for the Philippines and the ASEAN market. We need to think about infrastructure for battery charging. At this moment, we do have some studies for the new technology on the Xforce.”

The all-new Mitsubishi Xforce is available at all MMPC dealerships nationwide, and comes in four exterior colors: Energetic Yellow Metallic with Black Roof, Quartz White Pearl with Black Roof, Graphite Gray Metallic with Black Roof, and Blade Silver Metallic with Black Roof (GLS only).

MMPC said that Xforce exclusive items “will be given to customers who will reserve, purchase, and receive their units (from) July 5 to July 31.” Exclusive items include an Apple Watch with Xforce strap, an Xforce jacket, and complimentary VIP access for upcoming Xforce test-drive tours and activities. The next stop for the aforementioned tour will be at SM Megamall from July 26 to 28.

For more information or to schedule a test drive, visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ph or make arrangements with a dealership.