BAIC PHILIPPINES is now ready to welcome customers with the inauguration of its first dealership. Located in Alabang, the newly opened showroom is said to be “strategically located within the central business district of Filinvest City along Alabang-Zapote Road, Muntinlupa City.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the dealership owned and managed by Automotive Icon, Inc. was held last June 20 — graced by executives from the United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) led by Chairman Rommel Sytin, and leaders of Auto Icon, Inc. headed by Chairman Dexter Co.

“Filinvest City’s vibrant community will now have the opportunity to experience BAIC firsthand and discover this new contender in one of the fastest-growing car segments in the country. Aside from boldly designed and versatile vehicles, clients are also in for a first-class customer experience that highlights the brand’s innovative approach to automotive excellence,” said UAAGI Group Managing Director Froilan Dytianquin. UAAGI is the official distributor of BAIC in the Philippines.

BAIC Alabang features a 250-sq.m. showroom with a five-car display area, fully equipped service center, and a dedicated team of experts to provide “top-notch” technical support.

Customers can explore BAIC Philippines’ initial vehicle model lineup comprised of the X55 Verve and X7 Grandeza crossovers, as well as body-on-frame SUVs B40 Ragnar (Diesel), B60 Beaumont (Diesel Hybrid), and B80 Wagon. Complementing the BAIC lineup is its 150,000-km/five-year vehicle warranty (whichever comes first) to further enhance BAIC ownership experience.

The inauguration of BAIC Alabang marks the beginning of an “expansive growth strategy” of the brand in the Philippines, with plans to establish eight more dealerships by the end of 2024.

BAIC Alabang is located at Block 42 Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang-Zapote Road in Muntinlupa. It is open from Mondays to Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays and holidays, BAIC Alabang will also cater to customers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.