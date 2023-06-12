RECOGNIZING delivery riders’ invaluable contribution to e-commerce, tech-enabled logistics services provider Ninja Van Philippines set up the BayaNinja Hub to thank and celebrate them for their hard work and dedication. The company converted one of its hubs along Congressional Avenue, Quezon City into the BayaNinja Hub — a roadside pit stop where riders got to enjoy free refreshments as well as win special prizes, while getting a much-needed break from the daily grind.

Delivery riders from various platforms stopped by and enjoyed the freebies at the BayaNinja Hub. “Our riders are unsung heroes, and they are invaluable in ensuring parcels get delivered on time to their recipients. The BayaNinja Hub is one way for us to show our unwavering gratitude for riders within and outside of Ninja Van,” said Ninja Van Philippines Chief Operating Officer Vin Perez. “We will continue to shine the spotlight on our riders and the people throughout our operations who ensure hassle-free deliveries nationwide.”

The BayaNinja Hub is part of the Ninja Van’s Unsung Heroes program, which aims to spark a movement of appreciation for those that work behind the scenes in the logistics industry. Riders, sorters, and other operations-focused roles comprise the majority of Ninja Van’s workforce. The company celebrates their stories of hard work, inspiration, and success through various engagement activities, surprise activations, and partnerships with media and key opinion leaders.