HONDA CARS Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) recently announced the impending launch of the new City Hatchback, which will be available for pre-order until June 13 ahead of its unveiling the next day.

The refreshed model will now have Honda Sensing (the brand’s driver-assist system) and updates on its interior and exterior design. Honda Sensing features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, and Lead Car Departure Notification. A new special color, Sonic Gray Pearl, is now available, along with a new RS body kit with a new alloy wheel design for a sportier look.

The new City Hatchback also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its eight-inch touchscreen display audio. With an “image price” of P1.194 million, HCPI waives the P5,000 reservation fee until June 13.