Scenes from #MIAS2024

The country’s premier annual mobility extravaganza opens its doors at two venues for the first time

The 19th edition of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) revved up, for the first time, in two venues last Thursday — its traditional haunt at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, and a new “extension” at the SMX Convention Center. Visitors only needed to pay for admittance once and had access to free shuttles that took them to and back from either venue.

“Velocity” was front and center at both locations, and while we work on a more thorough report for next week, we present you a front-row seat to the sights on opening day. Enjoy! — Kap Maceda Aguila