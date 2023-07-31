FORD PHILIPPINES reported a strong retail performance in the first half of the year — totaling 13,838 vehicles or 55% growth over the same period of 2022 — “on the back of continued demand for its next-generation vehicle lineup” comprised of the Ranger, Territory, and Everest.

The Ford Ranger emerged as the brand’s top-seller in the country, with sales of 5,436 vehicles — representing 25% year-on-year growth. In addition, the next-generation Ranger Raptor’s introduction to the lineup also helped boost sales, said the company. Almost 600 units of the Ranger Raptor, which “showcases Ford’s class-defining off-road engineering through a mix of sophisticated suspension, commanding look and design, and smart technologies powered by the reliable and proven 2.0-liter biturbo diesel engine, have been sold since its launch in late May.”

The newly launched Territory also contributed to the company’s strong sales during the first six months of the year — moving 4,493 units in H1 (up by 22%) to solidify its position as the leading small SUV in the country. It achieved the feat less than three months after its launch at the Manila International Auto Show. Meanwhile, Ford Everest sales grew by 503% from last year as it moved 3,786 vehicles.

The next-gen Ranger, Territory, and Everest come with a five-year warranty. In the early part of the year, Ford Philippines also introduced new service initiatives designed to provide ease and convenience in owning a Ford vehicle, boosting the overall ownership experience for its customers. Express service is offered to customers who prefer to have their vehicles serviced in a faster and more efficient way than regular maintenance. The program is designed to be performed within 90 minutes.

Pickup and delivery, on the other hand, is available to customers who are interested to have their Ford vehicle serviced without interrupting their day. Participating Ford dealers will pick up the vehicle from the customers, service their vehicles, and bring the vehicles back to the customers’ preferred location.

“These milestones testify to our commitment to enhance the Ford ownership experience with vehicles and services that our customers need and deserve,” said Ford Philippines Managing Director Mike Breen. “We celebrate these milestones with our customers who continue to patronize the Ford brand, as well as with our dealers for their partnership and commitment to enhance the customer experience. We are truly energized and excited for what’s to come for the second half of the year.”