MEMBER COMPANIES of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) sold 30,643 new vehicles last April. This total represents growth of 21.8% versus 25,149 units in the same month last year.

In a release, CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez said, “Improving economic indicators, which in fact remain favorable until the end of the year, according to a government report, are an essential metric for the continued growth of the auto industry. At the same time, this is perfectly timed with the market availability of a wider range of motor vehicle models being offered by our members, responding to the growing needs of customers.”

Leading total sales in April is Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) with 14,123 units sold. It cornered 46% of the market, even as month-on-month sales dipped by 16.5% (from 16,906 in March). Still, TMP sold 408 more vehicles than it did versus April last year.

In second place is Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC), which sold 5,613 vehicles last month. MMPC accounted for 18.32% of total sales, and saw its month-on-month figure shrink by 21% from 7,109 units. Compared to April 2022, it realized hefty growth of 92% from 2,924 units sold.

Third place for the month goes to Ford Motor Company Philippines, Inc., which moved 2,176 units, representing 7.1% of market share. Versus March, that figure is 26.4% more than the 1,722 total. Compared to April last year, Ford’s figure grew by 56.4% (1,391). Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) is in fourth place with 2,114 vehicles sold last month — down 26.1% from 2,861 units sold in March, and 24.4% more than the 1,700 units sold in April 2022.

Rounding off the top five is Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) with 1,240 units sold in April, with four percent market share. Month-on-month value is down by 30.7% (from 1,790 units), while up by 20.6% versus April last year.

“As the economic outlook remains favorable, the auto industry is optimistic to attain full recovery from the pandemic-induced challenges — well-positioned to grow to significant levels, even higher than the pre-pandemic figures. It is worth noting that the industry has already recorded this growth trajectory in the past four months compared with the 2019 levels,” continued Atty. Gutierrez.

The year-to-date sales figure for CAMPI-TMA stands at 127,927 units — up by 28.1% compared to the same period a year ago. — Kap Maceda Aguila