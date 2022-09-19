HINO MOTORS PHILIPPINES (HMP) recently rolled out its latest 300 Series lineup. Comprised of the new 414i, 414i Long, 414i 6W, 814i and 814i Extra Long, the trucks are said to be loaded with features to address a wide range of business needs. The new Hino 300 Series trucks are positioned as “perfect logistics partners” for any entrepreneur.

All models in the new 300 Series come with a refreshed fascia featuring a new Hino grille design, reshaped headlights, bumper, and foglamps. A spacious cabin gets luxurious brown interiors, ergonomic seats, and convenient storage spaces.

Powering the trucks is the Hino N04C-WW Euro-4 Engine delivering 142ps and 400Nm, “making them the superior product at the 4,000-to-4,490 GVW (gross vehicle weight) range.” The drivetrain is powered by the new Aisin RE50 transmission. With an alternator generating 12 volts and 130A, the vehicles are also ideal for refrigerated transport.

The new Hino 300 series come in a wide range GVW options from 4,490 kg up to 7,500 kg — the largest and the longest being the new 814i Extra Long. The 18-foot loader has an impressive space to carry large hauls, translating to less operating costs as it can accommodate more cargo in one go.

“Hino is determined to serve the Filipino entrepreneur as we are the only commercial vehicle brand in the nation to provide a full one-stop shop advantage. From the delivery of truck chassis through manufacturing of the rear body and all phases of aftersales, we strive to provide increased uptime while reducing operational cost. That is the pledge of total support from Hino,” said Hino Motors Philippines President Mitsuharu Tabata.

For more information, visit hino.com.ph. Announcements are also available at Hino Motors Philippines’ official Facebook and Instagram pages.