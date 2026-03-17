The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a P1 increase in the minimum fare for traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs), raising it to P14 starting Thursday.

For modern jeepneys, the minimum fare will increase by P2 to P17 from P15, LTFRB Chairman Vigor D. Mendoza II said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

He said the LTFRB has also approved a P0.20 increase in fares for each succeeding kilometer for both traditional and modern PUJs.

For city buses, the minimum fare will be set at P15 for ordinary buses and P18 for air-conditioned buses, up from P13 and P15, respectively.

The regulator has also increased the base fare for transportation network vehicle services (TNVS) to P65 from P45 for sedan units, and to P165 from P145 for premium TNVS. — Ashley Erika O. Jose