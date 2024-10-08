Leveraging technology to uplift Filipino talent

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Philippines has concluded its search for the country’s most visionary leaders shaping opportunities and transforming industries. It is a program of the SGV Foundation, Inc., with co-presenters: the Asian Institute of Management, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Macario S. Fojas

Co-founder and President

Seven Seven Global Services, Inc.

IN THE DOMAIN of information technology – business process management (IT-BPM), Macario S. Fojas has emerged as a distinguished figure. He co-founded Seven Seven Global Services, Inc., which highlights the ingenuity and dedication of Filipino talent.

From its strategic bases in New Jersey and Manila, Mr. Fojas has elevated Seven Seven to a leading position in the IT-BPM industry, providing a wide array of IT solutions (such as Project Management, Business Analysis, Quality Assurance and Testing, Application Development, and AI technology).

Mr. Fojas’ academic journey, from the University of the Philippines to an MBA at Fordham University, laid a robust foundation for his career. His early work in Wall Street equipped him with technical skills and business acumen. These were pivotal when he and his wife, Delle, founded Seven Seven Softwares, Inc., which later grew into a top IT-BPM provider.

His entrepreneurial spirit was tested in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks when disrupted revenue streams posed challenges for many businesses. Mr. Fojas’ decision to prioritize training and development over immediate profit laid the groundwork for Seven Seven’s business process outsourcing (BPO) operations.

Seven Seven’s commitment to social responsibility is shown through initiatives like Seven Seven Charities, Inc. and their “Green Sustain” campaign, which focuses on educational programs, conservation efforts, and community engagement.

Looking ahead, Mr. Fojas is intent on guiding the company towards a sustainable and technologically advanced future. The company’s Career Development Program (CDP) illustrates this forward-thinking approach, equipping Filipino IT professionals with the necessary skills to navigate and excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Seven Seven’s international expansion into Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia aligns with Mr. Fojas’ belief in creating value and positive impact globally. The company’s inclusive culture and diverse talent pool foster innovation and solutions for complex global market demands.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is central to Seven Seven’s strategy, not just as a trendy tool but as a revolutionary transformation that would meet these evolving challenges. By integrating AI, Seven Seven can deliver automation, innovative solutions, and enhanced productivity across industries.

At the same time, Mr. Fojas’ important objective of upskilling Filipino IT professionals ensures they are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. This demonstration of his visionary leadership earned him recognition as a finalist in the Asia CEO Awards 2024 for Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr. Fojas’ personal motto encapsulates his approach to leadership and life: “When you know you are right, speak up and act. When you know you don’t know, ask and listen. When you know you are wrong, admit and learn.”

This philosophy, coupled with his advice to business owners to focus on one profitable cycle at a time, has been pivotal in Seven Seven’s rise to prominence. Moreover, it garnered him the esteemed Entrepreneur of the Year award from his alma mater, the University of the Philippines – College of Engineering.

Mr. Fojas’ leadership extends beyond business strategy; he is a mentor and role model to his employees. His commitment to nurturing the next generation of IT professionals is evident in the company’s investment in training programs and professional development opportunities.

By empowering his team to achieve their full potential, Mr. Fojas ensures that Seven Seven remains a competitive force in the industry. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Seven Seven has built a reputation for excellence, delivering projects that consistently exceed client expectations.

Under Mr. Fojas’ leadership, Seven Seven has rapidly expanded, driven technological advancements, and created community development initiatives. With each project and expansion, Seven Seven reaffirms its commitment to building a skilled workforce dedicated to technological progress and societal betterment.

