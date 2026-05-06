A tropical depression (formerly LPA 05b) has intensified into Tropical Storm Hagupit (international name) and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as early as Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday.

PAGASA announced the system’s development into a tropical storm in its 24-hour tropical cyclone information outlook issued at 4:00 pm.

Hagupit was located 2,195 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Prior to Hagupit’s intensification, PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said the cyclone may enter PAR from Friday evening to Saturday.

It may enter PAR as a tropical storm or a stronger category and will be locally named Caloy, the country’s third tropical cyclone this year.

“While inside our PAR, we see that it may weaken due to unfavorable environmental conditions,” Ms. Dominguez said during PAGASA’s press briefing released at 5:00 am.

“But we are not ruling out the possibility that it may move closer, especially in the eastern section of the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, another LPA is being monitored within PAR and was last located 315 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, PAGASA said.

It is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and the Davao Region in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said in a separate weather forecast issued at 4:00 pm.

It may also affect Bohol, Siquijor, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

PAGASA cautioned affected areas about the possibility of flash floods and landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains caused by the LPA. — Edg Adrian A. Eva