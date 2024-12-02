ST. LUKE’S Medical Center (SLMC) in Quezon City launched the Skin Center by St. Luke’s last week, unveiling a newly improved dermatology center that offers a comprehensive range of advanced clinical aesthetic and skin care procedures.

According to Dr. Dennis P. Serrano, president and chief executive officer of SLMC, the new facility is a key part of the hospital’s rebranding efforts, aiming to strengthen its position as a one-stop hub for both pathologic and aesthetic services.

“There’s a new message that while we are a hospital, we do not forget that there is also a big clamor and demand for aesthetic procedures and services, and this seeks to address that without sacrificing our mission to care for pathologic diseases,” Mr. Serrano told BusinessWorld.

The clinic addresses patient expectations for optimal facilities, equipment, and results, Mr. Serrano said, noting the previous clinic’s limitations.

“While we have always had the expertise, rebranding just gives the message that we’ve improved. We have upgraded, and we are ready to meet the highest expectations of our patients,” Mr. Serrano said.

During the Skin Center by St. Luke’s launch event, members of the media, guests, and medical practitioners at SLMC toured the facility.

Each room is equipped with dedicated machines designed for a variety of optimal skin care services, including laser and energy-based treatments for pigment and tattoo removal, hair removal, facial and body sculpting, and other advanced skin aesthetic procedures.

The facility also offers specialized services for various skin conditions, including photodermatology for treating psoriasis and vitiligo and Mohs micrographic surgery for precise skin cancer removal. It also provides services such as microscopic skin biopsy readings, hair restoration procedures, and pediatric dermatology.

Mr. Serrano told BusinessWorld that this recent development underscores St. Luke’s initiative to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in dermatology and remain at par in the field. — Edg Adrian A. Eva