Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has recently introduced Ben&Ben as the new brand ambassador of the Toyota Choice campaign, bringing together one of the country’s most beloved bands and a brand long associated with trust, reliability, and innovation. The partnership reflects a natural fit for both sides, as Ben&Ben members are real Toyota vehicle owners, while the band’s authenticity and values closely align with Toyota’s brand direction.

Ben&Ben, the Filipino indie folk-pop band from Manila led by twin brothers Paolo and Miguel Benjamin Guico, first emerged in 2016 and has since become a major force in the local music scene. Known for songs that connect deeply with listeners such as “Leaves,” “Pagtingin,” “Ride Home” and “Kathang Isip,” the group has built a reputation not only for its music but also for tackling meaningful themes such as mental health, social justice, feminism, and individualism.

With the four pillars of the Toyota Choice campaign, the partnership also shines a light on what Toyota and Ben&Ben have in common: Toyota and Ben&Ben are brought together by shared values rooted in trust, connection, versatility, and innovation — each reflecting the pillars of the Toyota Choice campaign.

As a trusted brand, Toyota has become a name people return to over time, much like how Ben&Ben has earned lasting loyalty through consistent and sincere music that stays with listeners across different moments. In terms of genuine customer support, Toyota focuses on building relationships beyond the initial purchase, mirrored by Ben&Ben’s openness and meaningful engagement with fans that foster a deeper sense of connection.

As a one-stop shop, Toyota offers a wide range of mobility solutions suited to various needs and lifestyles, like how Ben&Ben’s music spans diverse themes and sounds while maintaining a clear identity. Through expert innovations, Toyota continues to refine its technology to enhance everyday driving, while Ben&Ben evolves its sound and storytelling with purpose: both moving forward with the shared goal of shaping a better future, one drive and one hit at a time. Together, these qualities give the campaign a more relatable and human feel, especially for younger audiences.

With Ben&Ben joining the campaign, TMP adds a fresh and relatable voice to Toyota Choice, one that speaks strongly to younger audiences while reinforcing the brand’s message of empowering Filipinos to make choices that matter.

Click the link to know why Ben&Ben made the Toyota Choice: Choose Your Ride Home with Ben&Ben | Toyota Choice

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