Coco Martin meets with Marileños for his provincial caravan

Abante Posible Ambassador Coco Martin met with Marileños and Bulakeños at Marilao, Bulacan during the nationwide Tamaraw roadshow organized by Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) and Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc. (TMR). Marilao is Coco’s third provincial stop after Cagayan De Oro and Tacloban, where customers have been sharing their stories of Abante Posible with the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw.

Coco Martin’s experience with the Toyota Tamaraw

Keeping up the energy high in the afternoon, Coco performed a song and dance number to entertain the audience. Coco then shared his experience as a proud owner of his very own Toyota Tamaraw Utility Van which he uses for his business and for his employees’ transportation.

“Ang una-unang binili ko sa kanila (sa Toyota) yung Utility Van, kasi naisip ko gamitin sa negosyo na tinayo namin. ‘Pag nag-go-grocery kami, dito lahat namin nilalagay yung grocery namin. Kapag sa bahay kinailangan yung mga tao namin ng masasakyan, napaka-komportable nila kasi air-con at maluwag,” Coco shared. (The first variant I bought (from Toyota) is the Utility Van, because I thought of using it for our business. Every time we buy groceries we load everything we bought here (in the Utility Van). At our house, if our employees need transportation, they can ride comfortably because there’s air conditioning and it’s spacious.)

The Abante Posible ambassador also shared how delightfully surprised he was with the performance of the Toyota Tamaraw and how the clutch pedal is soft and easy to drive.

“Sabi ko ang tagal ko nang nag-da-drive. Nagulat ako siguro dahil moderno na ngayon at inaayos ng inaayos ang makina. First time ko makaapak ng clutch na ganun kalambot, sabi ko ba’t napakalambot ng clutch neto at napakalakas ng power? Nagulat ako dun sa performance ng Toyota Tamaraw,” he said. (I’ve been driving for a long time. I was probably surprised because (the Tamaraw) is modern now and the engine is continuously being improved. It’s the first time that I stepped on a clutch that is so soft. I said to myself, “why is the clutch so soft and there is so much power?” I was surprised with the performance of the Toyota Tamaraw.)

Stories of Abante, Posible!

Domingo Delizo from Pandi Bulacan, is one of the many people in the showroom who got to meet Coco during his visit. Domingo praised the effectiveness of the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw for his business, saying that his business income has tripled ever since he bought his Toyota Tamaraw. Additionally, he says that he bought the Toyota Tamaraw due to the reliability Toyota vehicles provide to their customers. This has led to his family having peace of mind when it comes to their business operations. Domingo also shared many people praise his Toyota Tamaraw, to which he encourages them to buy a unit as well, referring them to Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc. for their purchase.

Another customer, Estrella Maruyama, shared that they bought the Toyota Tamaraw as they wanted to experience the durability and quality that it offered. Once they received their Tamaraw, she was not disappointed as she found the interior to be comfortable and their rides with their Tamaraw to be smooth and relaxing. Estrella was so satisfied with her Toyota Tamaraw, that she recommended her daughter, Catherine, purchase one as well.

“At dahil sobrang nagustuhan ko (yung Tamaraw), ni-recommend ko agad sa anak ko, kaya kumuha rin siya kaagad. Ngayon, dalawa na ang Tamaraw sa pamilya namin. Ibig sabihin, hindi lang ako ang satisfied, pati anak ko satisfied din. Sa tibay, practicality, at comfort, masasabi ko, hindi lang sasakyan ang Tamaraw, katuwang talaga siya sa negosyo at sa buhay,” she shared. (Since I really liked the Toyota Tamaraw, I immediately recommended my daughter to buy one immediately. Now, we have two Tamaraws in our family. It means it is not only me who is satisfied, but also my daughter who is satisfied as well. Because of the durability, practicality, and comfort, I can say, that the Tamaraw is not only a vehicle but a partner in business and in life.)

Toyota Tamaraw: The Filipino’s Choice

Amid the record sales and a high preferability among MSME owners, more Filipinos are choosing to make Abante, Posible with the Toyota Tamaraw as their mobility partner. The Toyota Tamaraw has been empowering communities ever since its launch last year, becoming an important aspect in many Filipino livelihoods. Marilao is no exception to this as TMR President Cosco Oben, emphasized the immense growth and importance of the Toyota Tamaraw to Marileños and Bulakeños, not only in business but also for family use. He also expressed his gratitude to customers in Bulacan for the trust they have placed in the Toyota Tamaraw.

“The Next Gen Tamaraw is quickly becoming the mobility choice of many Marileños and Bulakeños. They see it as a practical solution for both business and family needs — reliable for their daily business operations, and dependable for bringing their loved ones where they need to be, with confidence and style. I’m truly grateful to our team and to our customers here in Bulacan for the trust they’ve given the Next Gen Tamaraw,” Oben said.

Local dealers such as Toyota Marilao Bulacan, Inc. have been an important aspect of the Tamaraw’s record sales, building a strong relationship with their local MSMEs and their owners. Dealers have been cultivating trust towards MSMEs with the Tamaraw at the forefront, leading to growth among MSMEs in the community.

Throughout the whole afternoon Coco met and gave the Marileños a day filled with joy. He entertained the audience with his performances and shared his love for the Toyota Tamaraw. The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw, a partner for progress with its reliability, customizability, and fuel-efficiency, shows the Filipino people that they can achieve Abante, Posible!

The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw was launched in 2024 as a highly customizable utility vehicle that could respond to the needs of various entrepreneurs, especially MSMEs.

In line with the Tamaraw answering the needs of customers, TMP recently launched new AT variants and conversion units for the utility vehicle:

AT Variants 2.4 GL Utility Van DSL AT 2.4 GL Aluminum Cargo DSL AT Additional Conversions 2.4 Ambulance DSL MT* 2.4 Telco Van DSL MT* 2.4 Patrol Car DSL MT* 2.4 Ref Van DSL MT*

*Additional Conversions are for Indent Order basis only

Additionally, some variants of the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw are now available in other colors for customers to choose from. The GL Dropside will now be available in Super Red. The Tamaraw Utility Van will be available in Black 1, Greyish Blue Metallic, and Super Red. The Tamaraw Dropside DSL M/T, meanwhile, will additionally be available in Silver Metallic.

To learn more about Next Generation Tamaraw, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/tamaraw or inquire at your nearest Toyota dealership.

Follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and X, and join the ToyotaPH community on Viber to get the latest updates on products, services, and promos.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.