Agricultural production declined 0.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, driven by lower crop and fisheries output, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The PSA reported that the value of production in agriculture and fisheries at constant 2018 prices fell to P437.52 billion in the first quarter from P438.65 billion a year earlier.

The decline was a turnaround from the 2.1% growth in farm output posted in the first quarter of 2025.

This was also the biggest drop in output since the 1.9% decline recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The downturn in the farm sector’s performance was driven by declines in crops (minus 2.4%) and fisheries (minus 6.1%), which offset the growth in poultry (7.1%) and livestock (5.1%).

At current prices, the value of production in agriculture and fisheries also fell 2.4% year- on-year to P607.22 billion in the first quarter.

Crop output, which accounted for 55.7% of the total value of agricultural production, fell 2.4% to P243.62 billion in the first quarter. This was a turnaround from the 1% increase in the same period in 2025.

Fishery output, which accounted for 12% of overall production, fell 6.1% to P52.34 billion in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the poultry sector, which accounted for 18.5% of total farm output, jumped 7.1% in the first quarter to P80.83 billion.

Livestock production grew 5.1% to P60.74 billion. The sector accounted for 13.9% of total output. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel