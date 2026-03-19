THE DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it plans to expedite water infrastructure projects, with a particular focus on 59 barangays in “water-stressed” parts of Bohol, Palawan, Cebu, and Masbate.

Acting Environment Secretary Juan Miguel T. Cuna said the DENR authorized regional offices to act as “permitting accelerators,” to reduce delays in water system development.

The DENR said one-stop kiosks will also be introduced to allow applicants for water-related projects to monitor permits and access technical data.

The DENR said the changes aim to address mounting pressure on water resources.

“The Philippines is facing a challenge of water bankruptcy. We are meeting this challenge with science and a clear tactical roadmap,” Mr. Cuna said at a briefing Thursday.

The DENR said its Water Resources Management Office is entering the final phase of a P485-million roadmap for 2024 to 2026, which aims to serve 441,000 people by year’s end.

The final phase of the roadmap includes expanding potable water access to the 59 barangays in the four provinces cited above.

The DENR said key interventions include the installation of desalination and filtration systems to reduce water costs and the extension of service networks through financial assistance for 13 water districts.

“Furthermore, 25 target sites are slated for new water refilling equipment to provide drinking water at a fixed price of P16 per container,” the DENR said in a statement.

The DENR said it also plans to complete eight infiltration gallery projects by year-end, tapping subsurface river flows as a climate-resilient water source.

In upland communities, new systems integrating micro-hydropower are scheduled for 11 barangays, combining water supply with small-scale energy generation, it added.

The DENR said it is also conducting surveys in 28 priority areas to identify groundwater sources before drilling to mitigate project risks.

A national monitoring platform will be launched to track surface and groundwater use, the DENR added. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel