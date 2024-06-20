The rainy season has come, and with it the danger of contracting dengue, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

During a media conference last June 15, Dr. Kim Patrick Tejano, medical officer from the DoH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, shared a strategy to fight dengue.

“The key interventions are what the DOH emphasizes, which is the enhanced 4S strategy,” Mr. Tejano said.

The 4S strategy aims to prevent and control interventions for various Aedes mosquito borne viral diseases, especially dengue.

The Enhanced 4S strategies include:

Search and destroy the breeding sites of Aedes mosquitos like artificial containers with stagnant waters such as jars, flowerpots, tires, etc. Or natural habitats such as tree holes and bamboo stumps.

Secure Self Protection by wearing light-colored clothing and long sleeves, applying insect repellant on uncovered skins, and using insecticide-treated screens/curtains for doors and windows.

Seek Early Consultation with the nearest healthcare provider if any of the two Dengue symptoms persist to get supportive treatment.

Spraying and fogging hotspot areas for two consecutive weeks to prevent outbreaks, especially during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the DOH calls for the support of the local government units (LGU) to combat dengue in line with the DOH’s enhanced 4S strategies.

“Sa ating mga local chief executive very important po na yung suporta and yung pagsisiguro na ang mga nasasasukpan po natin ay isinasagawa ang tamang paglilinis ng kapaligiran [For our local chief executives, it is very important that we support and ensure that our constituents are cleaning surrounding areas properly],” Dr. Tejano said.

“(The LGUs are) encouraged to do fogging and spraying if their area has experienced a surge of dengue cases for two consecutive weeks,” Dr. Tejano added

He further emphasized that the LGU’s should inform their constituents to consult the nearest healthcare provider if dengue symptoms persist.

“Kapag may lagnat, sakit ng ulo, pananakit ng tiyan ay magpakonsulta na agad sa pinakamalapit na healthcare provider para po masuri kung Dengue ito,” Dr. Tejano explained, [If they have fever, headache, stomachache…consult the nearest healthcare provider to check if it is Dengue],” Dr. Tejano said.

The health department is reaching out to communities to share awareness about the viral disease, especially since June is Dengue Awareness Month. – Edg Adrian A. Eva