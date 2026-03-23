THE GOVERNMENT’S infrastructure watchdog has turned over its findings and documents to the Department of Justice (DoJ), as it winds down a months‑long investigation into corruption in public works projects.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), headed by retired Justice Andres B. Reyes, Jr., submitted its case records to the DoJ on Monday, a week after announcing it would remain operational until March 31.

DoJ spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez said the department’s immediate task is to assess whether the records could support the filing of criminal cases.

“The ICI formally turned over the documents and records that it has in its custody after its long investigation over the flood control anomalies,” Mr. Martinez told reporters. “What the DoJ will do is study these documents and see if they point to leads that could be used in the filing of cases eventually.”

He said the DoJ could not initiate complaints on its own and that the next steps would depend on the outcome of the evaluation.

“If, after assessing the documents, we find there is enough to proceed, we will refer them to the proper law enforcement agency to conduct its own investigation and eventually file cases with the appropriate forum,” Mr. Martinez said, adding that the findings could also be endorsed directly to the Office of the Ombudsman, depending on jurisdiction.

The ICI submitted all its documents, evidence and findings to the Ombudsman on March 13.

Mr. Martinez said the commission endorsed nine referrals involving 65 people, including former public works officials, engineers and several lawmakers.

“From Sept. 29 to Dec. 3, there were nine referrals from the ICI to the Ombudsman,” he said.

On asset recovery, Mr. Martinez said sustained coordination among multiple agencies would be needed, with the Anti‑Money Laundering Council leading asset‑freezing and forfeiture proceedings.

He cautioned that the review process would take time and could not be rushed.

Created under Executive Order No. 94 in September last year, the ICI was tasked with investigating fraud in flood mitigation projects nationwide. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has said the commission’s mandate has already been fulfilled. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking