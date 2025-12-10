ANALYSTS are calling on Congress to quickly pass legislation institutionalizing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), citing the need for a permanent, empowered body to probe corruption in government infrastructure projects.

Arjan P. Aguirre, a political science lecturer at the Ateneo de Manila University, said the ICI must be carefully structured to protect its autonomy and ensure it can effectively carry out its mandate.

“In its current form, the ICI lacks the power and independence needed to investigate and enforce accountability in the flood control controversy,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

The commission was created through Executive Order No. 94 amid a scandal involving lawmakers and public works officials accused of siphoning billions from flood control projects.

The ICI, created by an executive order, can gather information and coordinate with agencies but cannot compel testimony, override court orders or initiate prosecutions.

Separate bills in the Senate and House of Representatives propose giving it subpoena, contempt and freeze-order powers, while investigations will cover all national and local infrastructure projects, from education to disaster resilience.

Reports must be issued within 30 days of investigation, with inquiries completed in 60 days.

Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco, a fellow at the Ateneo Policy Center, urged civil society to support the commission and pressure courts to ensure transparency.

Strong witness and whistleblower protections, multi-year funding and public reporting are also essential to maintain independence and public trust, analysts said.

Critics, including Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Chairman Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño, argue the ICI is redundant, as the Ombudsman already has investigative authority. “The ICI was just there to assuage the people’s anger; it does not really impact investigations,” he said.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla noted the ICI is supposed to be temporary. “It has only a month or two left, after which all work can be turned over to the Ombudsman,” he said.

Analysts said timely passage of the institutionalization bill, paired with adequate funding, safeguards and inter-agency coordination, is critical to addressing public discontent and ensuring meaningful accountability in govern-ment infrastructure projects. — Adrian H. Halili and Erika Mae P. Sinaking