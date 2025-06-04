THE Philippine Senate on Wednesday adopted a bicameral conference committee report that would allocate P20 billion annually in the next 10 years to improve the country’s animal industry.

“The bicameral report embodies the intent of both chambers and reflects our commitment to advance animal industry through robust regulatory and development institutions, adequate resources for production support especially for small farmers and producers,” Senator Cynthia A. Villar, who sponsored the measure, said during a plenary session.

The Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act mandates a budget of P20 billion annually in the next 10 years. It will also be sourced from the tariffs collected from imported livestock, poultry, and dairy products.

The Bureau of Animal Industry will be designated as the implementing entity in the proposed measure.

The country’s livestock, poultry, and dairy producers have long called for a government policy that will ensure the development of the animal sector, which has been continually affected by disease like the African Swine Fever and Bird Flu.

The Philippines’ dairy sector has also struggled to keep up with local demand as the country imports about 99% of its needs. — Adrian H. Halili