THE Senate Ethics Committee will convene next week to review complaints against several lawmakers, including an absence complaint against Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa, who has skipped sessions for months amid reports of a possible arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the Philippines’ war on drugs.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, on Thursday said the body would hold a closed-door session on March 4 to adopt its rules and begin initial vetting of pending cases.

“[There will be an] executive session among members — the agenda is the adoption of rules and we will proceed to initial vetting of cases,” he told reporters in a Viber group message.

The committee had been unable to meet for several months due to a lack of members and scheduling constraints.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III has authorized the use of the Senate President’s conference room to expedite the meeting, Mr. Ejercito said.

Among the complaints set for review is one filed against Mr. dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief and chief architect of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

A civil society group, Wag Kang KuCorrupt, lodged the ethics complaint this week, accusing the senator of dereliction of duty over his prolonged absence from Senate sessions and committee hearings.

Mr. dela Rosa has not attended sessions since Nov. 11, 2025, when reports surfaced about a possible ICC arrest warrant linked to its investigation into the drug war.

The ICC has been investigating alleged crimes against humanity tied to Mr. Duterte’s campaign, which left thousands dead in police operations and vigilante-style killings.

In court documents related to the probe, Mr. dela Rosa and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go were identified as co-perpetrators in connection with the implementation of the crackdown when they held key government positions.

Mr. dela Rosa served as national police chief at the height of the campaign, while Mr. Go was Mr. Duterte’s longtime aide and later special assistant to the President. Both have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

There has been no public confirmation of an arrest warrant against Mr. dela Rosa. The senator has previously questioned the ICC’s jurisdiction over the Philippines, which withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019 under Mr. Duterte.

In its complaint, Wag Kang KuCorrupt said Mr. dela Rosa’s continued absence from official duties constitutes “a clear dereliction of duty” and risks delaying legislative work.

The group argued that committee hearings are central to lawmaking and oversight, and that prolonged nonattendance weakens accountability.

Mr. Ejercito said complaints before the ethics panel would be handled on a first-in, first-out basis.

“Whatever is filed first, then we will hear that first,” he said.

In total, six complaints have been filed against Senators Francis G. Escudero, Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, Mr. dela Rosa and Mr. Ejercito himself .

Mr. Ejercito declined to disclose details of two complaints, saying it would be unfair to discuss cases that may later be deemed insufficient.

An ethics complaint has been filed against Mr. Ejercito over his alleged failure to promptly act on a case involving Mr. Escudero, who has been accused of receiving campaign funds from a contractor linked to a multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

Ms. Hontiveros faces a separate complaint alleging witness tampering tied to a Senate inquiry into the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

The ethics panel’s reopening sets the stage for politically sensitive proceedings, particularly as scrutiny intensifies over lawmakers linked to the ICC’s drug war investigation. — A.H. Halili