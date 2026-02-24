THE House of Representatives Justice Committee will begin reviewing the merits of impeachment complaints against Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio next week, its chairwoman said on Tuesday, marking the first formal step in determining whether efforts to remove her from office have sufficient basis.

Batangas Rep. Gerville R. Luistro, who heads the 39-member body, said deliberations could take longer than previous impeachment proceedings against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., citing the volume of documents and breadth of allegations lodged against the Vice-President.

“The deliberations will take longer,” Ms. Luistro told reporters in Filipino. “Whatever procedure and parameters we used in the impeachment against the President, we will be adopting the same.”

She said lawmakers would examine each complaint ground by ground, requiring members to comment on every allegation. If a complaint cites multiple grounds for impeachment, the body will scrutinize each one before moving forward.

Three impeachment complaints have been filed since early February by civil society groups and activists, alleging that Ms. Duterte misused P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds allocated to the Office of the Vice-President and the Department of Education, which she used to head. A fourth complaint filed last week accused her of failing to fully disclose assets in her statements of net worth and of amassing wealth disproportionate to her lawful income.

The committee will first assess whether the complaints meet constitutional standards in form and substance. If lawmakers find probable cause, the committee will consolidate the complaints and proceed to a full inquiry.

The allegations center on corruption, unexplained wealth, violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust — all impeachable offenses under the 1987 Constitution.

Ms. Luistro said the body could continue hearings even during the congressional break if members determine that the complaints are sufficiently supported by evidence. Congress is set to adjourn on March 20 and will resume sessions on May 4.

The renewed impeachment efforts come as Ms. Duterte, 47, has declared her intention to run for President in 2028, a move that could put her political standing to the test. She is the daughter of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, whose strong support base remains influential.

Impeachment proceedings against the Vice-President were revived after the Supreme Court blocked attempts in 2025 for violating procedural rules. More than a third of congressmen endorsed the complaint and transmitted it directly to the Senate without committee hearings, prompting legal challenges.

The Justice committee previously took two weeks to dismiss impeachment complaints against Mr. Marcos, finding them insufficient in substance. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio