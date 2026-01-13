A BILL seeking to allow government employees to work from home (WFH) and grant an allowance to remote workers was filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill No. 6802 would expand the current telecommuting law to cover public sector employees, permitting them to work from alternative sites and provide all WFH workers a P1,000 nontaxable allowance while in such a setup.

“The current legal framework remains limited in scope and lacks provisions that address the realities of a more hybrid, technology-driven workforce,” Negros Occidental Rep. Javier Miguel L. Benitez said in the measure’s explanatory note.

The Philippines outperformed nine other AsiaPacific cities in flexible workspace demand in 2025, according to a global advisory firm The Instant Group report, underscoring the preference of Filipino workers for WFH and flexible arrangements. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio