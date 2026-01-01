THE Philippine Defense department on Wednesday said it was “deeply concerned” over China’s massive military drills off Taiwan, warning that they undermine regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. said China’s coercive activities around Taiwan have implications beyond the region and could affect stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“This heightened scale of coercion has implications that extend beyond cross-strait relations and into the broader Indo-Pacific community,” he said, adding that the military exercises risked “further creating cracks in an already fragile geopolitical environment.”

China fired dozens of rockets toward Taiwan and deployed warships and jets near the island in a show of force simulating an encirclement of the self-ruled island and aimed at deterring foreign intervention in the event of conflict.

The exercise, named “Justice Mission 2025,” was the largest by area so far and the closest yet to Taiwan, which deployed jets and warships to monitor them.

It began just 11 days after the US announced a record $11.1-billion arms package for Taipei that included missile and communications systems; and concluded on Wednesday as China pulled its ships back. Despite this, Taiwan remained on high alert, a Reuters report noted.

Taiwan’s ex-Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng in 2021 said China could be ready to mount a full-scale invasion of the island state by this year, while former US Indo-Pacific Commander John C. Aquilino said indications point to the possibility of a Taiwan invasion by 2027.

Philippine officials have said the country could be involved in any conflict over Taiwan.

In April, Military Chief Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. directed the armed forces to prepare for a possible invasion of the island, while President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. warned in August the Philippines would be dragged “kicking and screaming” into any confrontation, with Taiwan lying less than 200 kilometers from its northernmost islands.

Manila’s National Security Policy 2023-2028 identified a possible Taiwan conflict as a potential flashpoint due to the Philippines’ proximity from the island, which could not only affect Filipinos in Taiwan but also lead to an influx of refugees.

“Basic principles of self-restraint must be observed, and the rule of international law must not be distorted,” Mr. Teodoro said. “The Philippines underscores the importance of upholding international law and regional norms, including the principles of peaceful management of disputes. “

“We reaffirm our support for a free, open, stable, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, where differences are resolved through peaceful means without deception, coercion, or intimidation,” he added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio