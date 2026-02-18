PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is still undecided on the fate of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), the body he created to probe anomalous Public Works projects, the Palace said on Wednesday.

“We are still studying it — the report provided is quite thick,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in Filipino. “We will be able to provide an update on what will happen soon, and if ICI continues, we will also provide their status.”

The ICI first submitted the 125-day accomplishment report on Feb. 6. Its fate is in limbo as it awaits Mr. Marcos’ decision.

Created under Executive Order No. 94 on Sept. 11, 2025, the body was the President’s first concrete move after he unraveled a massive corruption within government officials and private contractors, specifically on flood control projects.

According to the report, the body filed nine referrals with the Ombudsman involving 65 people and coordinated referrals of 66 more individuals with the Department of Justice.

Mr. Marcos urged Congress to prioritize the passage of a bill establishing an Independent People’s Commission to probe, document and prosecute corruption in government infrastructure projects. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana