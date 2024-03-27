THE patience of complainant-riders of a logistics company is wearing thin, with a number of them resorting to protests to pressure the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) to settle their illegal termination claims.

Earlier this week, members of the Ninja Van Riders’ Union-Federation of Free Workers picketed the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) office in Intramuros, Manila to protest the slow pace at which negotiations with the logistics firm serving Lazada and Zalora are moving.

“This is the worst case of union-busting and a shameless attempt to circumvent labor laws to undermine the union, and disrespect workers,” said Dick P. Pacioles, president of the Ninja Van Riders’ Union–FFW.

In a Viber message to BusinessWorld, Ninja Van Philippines communications head Ralph Angelo V. Ty said the company is doing its part cooperate with the NCMB.

“We are still working closely with the NCMB regarding this. We uphold and trust the mediation process to take its course, as we remain committed to a resolution for all parties concerned,” he said.

But the riders’ lawyer Jose Sonny G. Matula told BusinessWorld via Viber that the company is failing to offer them concrete actions in between the conciliation and mediation sessions with the NCMB.

As a result, more than 100 riders launched the mass action last Monday.

Mr. Matula said on Tuesday that they had a 15-day “cooling period” from the date of the filing of the unfair labor practices case against the company.

“This period is meant to serve as a final opportunity for both parties to negotiate and reach an agreement without resorting to a strike,” he explained, noting that time had lapsed last March 1.

The notice of strike was filed on Feb. 14, 2024, but Mr. Matula said there was an appeal for more time on the part of the firm at least until the next meeting on April 2. – Chloe Mari A. Hufana