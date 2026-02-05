THE Philippines’ Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said the first parliamentary election for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao could take place as early as September, following last month’s postponement.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia told a Senate hearing that the commission requires at least eight months to complete preparations, including updates to the source code of automated counting machines.

“Definitely, the Comelec can do it by September,” he told senators, noting that the timeline aligns with proposals from the House of Representatives and regional stakeholders.

The commission also needs three to four months to process the accreditation of political parties and sectoral organizations. “Depending on the number of applicants for accreditation, it could take us three to four months,” he added.

Lawmakers in both chambers are deliberating on bills that seek to set a definitive date for the Bangsamoro elections, which were initially scheduled for October last year but were suspended after a Supreme Court ruling.

The High Court declared unconstitutional two laws passed by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority that created and reconstituted parliamentary districts, complicating election preparations.

Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee, said the chamber aims to pass the election-setting measure on third and final reading before adjournment in March.

He said further delays in the Bangsamoro elections could undo “our work of peace and progress” in the region, he said, warning that repeated postponements risk breeding unrest and disillusionment. He also linked escalating violence in the Bangsamoro region to the election postponement.

Republic Act No. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which was signed in 2019, mandates parliamentary elections every three years. Since then, elections have faced multiple delays due to legal, operational and political hurdles.

Comelec’s timeline reflects efforts to balance operational readiness with political and social stability in the region. The commission stressed that automated elections require careful preparation to ensure accuracy, transparency and public confidence.

The Bangsamoro election is seen as a critical step in consolidating autonomy in the Muslim-majority region, enabling residents to elect representatives to a fully functioning regional Parliament for the first time.

Lawmakers and regional leaders have emphasized that holding the vote on schedule is crucial for sustaining peace initiatives and long-term development in the region.

The Bangsamoro region comprises the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato. Cotabato City is the capital and the seat of its regional government.

Leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front have called for Sulu, regarded as the historical birthplace of the group that fought for self-governance for over two decades, to be reintegrated into the Bangsamoro region. — Adrian H. Halili