FORMER Commission on Elections (Comelec) Spokesperson Jaime B. Jimenez passed away on Wednesday, the agency announced. He was 52 years old.

Mr. Jimenez, who was born on Feb. 14, 1973, was Comelec’s longest-serving and youngest spokesperson. He also sat as director IV of its Education and Information Department.

In an official statement, the commission said Mr. Jimenez served “with integrity, clarity, and utmost dedication,” describing him as a key figure in communicating complex electoral processes to the public and defending democratic institutions during critical periods.

“From July 2006 to September 2022, he was the public face and steady voice of the commission — explaining complex electoral processes with precision, defending democratic institutions with calm courage, and engaging citizens and media with respect, wit, and transparency,” according to Comelec.

The poll body credited him for helping bridge communication gaps between the institution and the electorate, including pioneering the commission’s official social media presence to provide citizens with direct access to share questions and concerns. He was known for translating legal and technical election matters into more accessible language, a contribution the commission said strengthened public trust in the electoral process.

Beyond his official role, colleagues remembered Mr. Jimenez for his intellectual rigor, humor, and steady presence during challenging periods in election administration.

Comelec extended its sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones, saying his “voice, professionalism, and quiet courage” will be remembered. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking