THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said that the Chinese national can now enter the Philippines visa free starting Jan. 16, for those visiting the country for tourism or business purposes.

“The said privilege allows for a non-extendable 14-day stay, which is non-convertible to any other type of Philippine visa category,” the agency said in a statement.

The visa-free program can only be availed if the Chinese national enters through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu.

Chinese citizens are required to present a passport valid for at least six months, confirmed hotel accommodation, and a return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

“To ensure that security and public order are maintained while facilitating the entry of legitimate travelers, checks on derogatory records of travelers will continue to apply,” the DFA added.

The program will be in effect for one year and will be reviewed before its expiry on January 2027.

The agency added that the program is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. directive to facilitate trade, investments, and tourism, as well as strengthen people-to-people exchanges between Manila and Beijing. — Adrian H. Halili