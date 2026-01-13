A total of 206 rockfall events were recorded at Mayon Volcano in Albay in the past 24 hours, while a short-lived lava fountaining was observed early Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In its latest bulletin, PHIVOLC reported that 63 pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) were also recorded at the volcano between Jan. 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, a volcanic plume rising 1,000 meters above the crater was emitted by the volcano in the same monitoring period.

Ground deformation measurements continue to indicate that the volcano is swelling, PHIVOLCS said.

In a separate advisory, PHIVOLCS said that an “incandescent short-lived lava fountaining” of about 100 meters high, was observed at the summit crater of Mayon at exactly 1:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

The event lasted around 35 seconds and was captured by cameras at the Mayon Volcano Observatory.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect at Mayon, following heightened activity observed on Jan. 6.

The state volcanology and seismology agency continues to caution nearby residents to avoid the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone due to hazards such as rockfalls, PDCs, and ballistic fragments.