A total of 133 rockfall events and 30 pyroclastic density currents (PDC), locally known as “uson,” were recorded at Mayon Volcano in Albay over the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported on Monday.

Lava dome formation and lava flow effusion were also observed during the same monitoring period, PHIVOLCS said. This indicates a slow extrusion of thick molten lava that accumulates near the crater before moving down the volcano’s slopes.

Meanwhile, the volcano emitted 526 tons of sulfur dioxide and a moderate volcanic plume rising about 800 meters above the crater.

Ground deformation measurements also indicate swelling of the volcano, PHIVOLCS added.

Mayon, the country’s most active volcano, remains at Alert Level 3 since January 6 due to heightened activity, notably the magmatic eruptions on its lava dome.

The state volcanologist continues to caution nearby residents to avoid the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone amid hazards such as rockfalls, PDCs, and ballistic fragments. — Edg Adrian A. Eva