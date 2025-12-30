THE PHILIPPINES said that it supports the new ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia following a special border meeting between the two countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

“The Philippines fully supports the latest move by Cambodia and Thailand to return to a ceasefire and acknowledges the desire of both parties to return to dialogue and seek a peaceful and durable means to resolve the issue,” the DFA said in a statement on Monday night.

The second ceasefire was reached during a Special General Border Committee (GBC) between the two countries, held at the border between Pruk (Pailin Province of Cambodia) and Ban Park Krad (Chanthaburi Province of Thailand).

The DFA said that both Southeast Asian countries released a joint statement renewing their ceasefire agreement.

According to a Reuters report, the two countries reached an armistice signed by Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha. It took effect on Dec. 27

The agreement was reached following a heated border conflict, with both sides launching airstrikes and heavy artillery. Local authorities said that deaths reached more than 100.

The Philippines said earlier that it is ready to act as a mediator between Thailand and Cambodia once it formally assumes chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026.

Manila is set to host the ASEAN summit next year. the country assumed the position a year earlier than scheduled due to the political unrest in Myanmar.

Member states are expected to tackle several security concerns during the summit next year. Among these are the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict, the Myanmar’s junta-led government causing humanitarian concerns, and the intensifying disputes in the South China Sea involving China and the Philippines, and other member states. — Adrian H. Halili