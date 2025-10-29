THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday said that it is seeking to bolster employment opportunities for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Austria.

In a statement, the agency said that Austria has indicated a willingness to create new opportunities in caregiving, tourism, and hospitality sectors, following a meeting between DWM Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Austrian Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer.

“During the meeting, both officials reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen and expand Philippine-Austrian labor cooperation, especially under the 2023 twin bilateral agreements on recruiting professional and skilled workers, including nurses,” the agency added.

According to the agency, the recruitment will be conducted through a special hiring arrangement that guarantees ethical recruitment and worker protection.

“Austria’s willingness to hire more Filipino workers shows the trust and high regard for the Filipino workforce,” Mr. Cacdac said.

The are about 8,000 OFWs working in Austria, with an estimates 700 new deployments in the past two years. — Adrian H. Halili