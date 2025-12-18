PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the government would prioritize military modernization, signaling sustained investment in capabilities and logistics to support the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) long-term defense posture.

“As your President and your commander-in-chief, I reaffirm this administration’s commitment to the continued modernization of the Armed Forces,” he said at the oath-taking ceremony of promoted generals and flag officers at the Presidential Palace.

His remarks come as tensions remain elevated in the South China Sea, a vital maritime corridor through which roughly a third of global trade passes each year. The Philippines has faced repeated confrontations with Chinese vessels in disputed waters, raising concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation.

Mr. Marcos said loyalty to the Constitution and democratic institutions remains the military’s “sacred trust,” adding that the AFP must continue sharpening its readiness through joint exercises and closer coordination with international partners.

The Philippines has deepened defense cooperation with longstanding ally the US, while expanding ties with Japan, Australia and South Korea. These partnerships cover training, joint exercises and maritime security, reflecting Manila’s push to strengthen deterrence and operational capability.

Participation in multilateral platforms such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus has also helped the AFP improve interoperability, disaster response and counterterrorism coordination, the President said.

Such engagements contribute not only to national defense but also to stability in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

The country has visiting forces agreements with the US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Canada, with talks ongoing with France. These arrangements allow joint military exercises, training programs and faster deployment of foreign troops for both security operations and humanitarian assistance.

Mr. Marcos also cited recent measures aimed at supporting uniformed personnel, including an increase in the daily subsistence allowance for military and police members to P350.

“All these reflect our principle that honoring service means ensuring that those who serve are given the support and dignity that they rightfully deserve,” he said.

The President described the promotions as part of a generational transition in military leadership, calling on senior officers to uphold constitutional loyalty while preparing the force for future security challenges. A more capable AFP, he said, would be central to protecting sovereignty and maintaining stability in the years ahead.

He also acknowledged the families of the promoted officers, noting their sacrifices, particularly during the holiday season. “We recognize your patience, your sacrifices and your support.”

China claims most of the South China Sea, a strategic waterway that facilitates more than $3 trillion in trade annually. These claims overlap with the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

A 2016 international arbitral ruling found Beijing’s sweeping claims had no legal basis under international law, a decision China rejects.

Earlier this week, Philippine and US naval forces held joint exercises in the disputed waters, underscoring their shared commitment to a rule-based regional order.

The drills followed an incident in which Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons at Philippine fishing boats near Sabina Shoal, injuring three fishermen and damaging two boats, according to Manila’s Defense department. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana