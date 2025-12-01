SECRETARY of the Interior and Local Government (SILG) Juanito Victor C. Remulla on Monday said anti-corruption demonstrations held across the country over the weekend remained peaceful, with no incidents of violence reported as police enforced crowd control measures.

Mr. Remulla told a Palace briefing that about 20,000 people joined the protests in Metro Manila on Sunday, citing consolidated counts from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He said about 6,000 gathered at the People Power Monument at the movement’s peak, 3,000 at Luneta, 800 to 1,000 at Liwasang Bonifacio, and about 2,000 during the first wave in Mendiola, with a smaller second wave of around 200 people later in the day.

Randulf T. Tuaño, chief of the Public Information Office, meanwhile, said over 59,000 protestors took part on Sunday nationwide.

“I’m pleased to report that there were no injuries, no acts of violence, no hooliganism, no anarchy,” Mr. Remulla said in Filipino. The PNP’s security preparations were followed, and the public also cooperated.”

The Interior chief said the demonstrations — which called for stronger measures against corruption — proceeded in an orderly manner as authorities implemented crowd management protocols and coordinated with organizers. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana