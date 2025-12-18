COTABATO CITY — Officers and personnel of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division (ID) have assured Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. of their commitment to the government’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations (CADO) Program during a dialogue at their headquarters on Wednesday.

The Department of National Defense’s (DND) CADO Program is focused on enhancing the tactical and community peacebuilding initiatives of the Armed Forces.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Thursday stated that Mr. Teodoro, while at Camp Gen. Manuel T. Yan in Mawab town Davao de Oro, also lauded the units of the 10th ID, under Major Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, for continuously implementing, along with local government units (LGUs), a multisector community initiative that have fostered tranquility in remote areas where the now tactically dysfunctional New People’s Army (NPA) once operated with impunity.

Mr. Teodoro also talked about the CADO Program, which is focused on the strengthening of the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces.

Mr. Luzon said Mr. Teodoro was accompanied to the 10th ID’s headquarters by Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command.

Mr. Teodoro also commended the personnel of all units under the 10th ID, scattered in towns and cities in Regions 10, 11 and 13, for their activities complementing the joint peace and security initiatives of LGUs, the indigenous communities and former members of the NPA who have returned to the fold of law.

“The visit of Defense Secretary Teodoro to our headquarters boosted our morale and inspired us to work harder in spreading peace and calm in our area of responsibility,” Mr. Luzon said on Thursday.

Different units of the 10th ID had secured the surrender of 1,323 NPA members in the past six years through backchannel dialogues supported ng LGU officials and leaders of the indigenous communities in towns and cities under its jurisdiction. — John Felix M. Unson