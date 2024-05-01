By John Felix M. Unson, Contributor

COTABATO CITY — Three members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) were killed while three others were wounded in an ambush by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday morning in Marogong town in Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Prexy D. Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and officials of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade in the provincial capital Marawi City, told reporters on Wednesday that the militiamen Richard L. Dorano, Aljon C. Claver and Gino M. Sacare, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were onboard a vehicle, on their way to their detachment near a mini hydroelectric plant of the Matling Industrial and Commercial Corporation in Barangay East, Marogong, when gunmen positioned along the route opened fire with M14 and M16 rifles.

Three other CAFGU members, Marvi W. Ausan, Aljai O. Bagalanon, and Renegie K. Culibao, were wounded in the attack. Local authorities said they are now in a hospital in nearby Malabang town in Lanao del Sur.

Officials of the Marogong and Malabang municipal police forces who responded to the scene told reporters that the still unidentified group behind the ambush had retreated to the forested hinterlands nearby.

Mr. Tanggawohn said police probers and intelligence operatives have asked the help of barangay officials in solving the incident and preventing further violence.