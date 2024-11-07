COTABATO CITY — Officials of law-enforcement agencies destroyed P55 million worth of confiscated crystal meth (shabu) in a power-generation incinerator of a private cornstarch factory in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday.

The symbolic destruction of some nine kilos of shabu at the power plant of the Lamsan Incorporated in Crossing Simuay in Sultan Kudarat was led by Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), local officials and Cotabato City’s prosecutor, Mariam April V. Mastura.

Mr. Castro told reporters that the drugs destroyed were seized during PDEA-BARMM and police operations in the past 24 months.

PDEA agents told reporters at the sideline of Wednesday’s activity that local executives in BARMM have supported extensively their entrapment operations, many of which were laid based on their tips about drug trafficking activities of their own constituents. — John Felix M. Unson