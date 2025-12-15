A LAWMAKER on Monday filed a resolution urging President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to grant clemency to a Filipina drug convict who was narrowly spared from execution in Indonesia, citing humanitarian grounds.

House Resolution No. 583 seeks a clemency for Mary Jane F. Veloso, who was arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 after being found with 2.6 kilograms of heroin concealed in a suitcase. She said she was an unwitting drug mule, but she was convicted and sentenced to death.

She was repatriated to the Philippines in December last year after Indonesia and Manila signed an agreement transferring her custody.

“Granting clemency is not a disregard of the law. It is a humanitarian act clearly recognized by our Constitution,” Party-list Rep. Sarah Jane Elago, who authored the measure, said in a statement.

Indonesia had indicated it would respect any decision made by the Philippines, including if she was given clemency. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio