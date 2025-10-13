HOUSE Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III said on Monday the chamber would prioritize reforms to rebuild public trust, amid a widening flood control scandal that has shaken confidence in the government.

“Our conscience has been stirred to fulfill genuine reforms that will restore public trust in our institution,” he told the House floor in Filipino before lawmakers take a month-long congressional break. “It is our duty to correct what must be corrected and improve our service to the nation.”

He said that lawmakers will focus on passing priority measures, including amendments to the bank secrecy law, national land use and blue economy bills, which he described as important in strengthening the economy.

“The true test is not measured solely in the plenary, but in how we carry out our duties with honesty, accountability, and integrity,” the House Speaker said.

Also on Monday, the House floor approved a motion allowing the lower chamber to continue holding congressional hearings despite a month-long break, which would end on Nov. 10. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio