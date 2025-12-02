MORE than 90 million Filipinos registered to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or National ID, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said, noting complaints of undelivered cards continue to hound the program.

In a statement on Monday, the PSA said permanent identification numbers in the National ID of 90.29 million Filipinos have been generated as of end October.

The local statistics agency said this represents 80% of the population, whose demographic and biometric information were verified as unique.

“Over 90 million Filipinos can fully enjoy the benefits of being part of the National ID system, which includes improved access to services through any of the formats of the National ID and more secure transactions through the authentication services,” PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa said.

The PSA also warned against double registration as it may lead to issues in processing registrations in the National ID system.

“Demographic and biometric information of individuals verified as unique ensures that identity verification is more reliable in transactions in National ID-integrated institutions, thereby improving transaction experience for Filipinos,” PhilSys Registry Office Deputy National Statistician Assistant Secretary Rosalinda P. Bautista said.

However, there are still concerns among individuals that haven’t received a physical copy of their National ID.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas terminated its contract with AllCard, Inc. after the supplier failed to deliver goods specified in the contract for the National ID cards. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante