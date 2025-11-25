THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) seized misdeclared agarwood worth P8.41 million in Lapu-Lapu City, as smuggled exports threaten revenue collections in the face of slower growth and corruption probe.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BoC said it intercepted five packages of misdeclared agarwood weighing 11.21 kilograms on Nov. 21, through the Port of Cebu — subport of Mactan.

Customs said the parcels originated from Agusan del Sur and were intended for export to Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Agarwood is a protected species regulated under the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants and requires proper permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The BoC noted that the agarwood trafficking undermines environmental protection efforts and fuels the illegal wildlife and fauna trade.

“This interception serves as clear evidence that the Bureau of Customs’ commitment to combating illicit trade remains steadfast, particularly in implementing and enforcing environmental and wildlife protection laws to ensure that protected species are not put at risk and our natural resources remain safe from unlawful activities,” BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

The BoC earlier reported seizing P85.18 billion worth of smuggled products in 2024, including P1.19 billion in agricultural goods.

Separately, the BoC said it conducted a consultation with the US-ASEAN Business Council, Inc. (US-ABC) on Nov. 18. focused on improving the investment climate, streamlining trade facilitation, and promoting good governance in line with the 2025 US Department of State Investment Climate Statements.

The US-ABC representative members companies include Abbott, Astrophysics, Cargill, Chevron, FedEx, Ford, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Mondelez, SC Johnson, TE Connectivity, and UPS.

Under this, the BoC committed to advancing digitalization efforts, including the development of the Origin Management System for secure and efficient verification of product origin.

In addition, Customs also vowed to review the Electronic-to-Mobile system to enhance performance and support the Super Green Lane (SGL) program, and a review of SGL processes to monitor delays and facilitate faster trade.

“On the regulatory front, the BoC will continue reviewing and updating relevant frameworks and procedures to ensure clarity, consistency, and fairness in customs operations,” it said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante