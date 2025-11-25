A RESIGNED lawmaker at the center of a brewing political scandal has accused President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s son of “inserting” about P50 billion into national budgets over the past three years, widening the circle of influential politicians implicated in the controversy gripping the Philippines.

Former Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co alleged that House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III had asked to slip in billions of pesos to anomalous construction projects during the budget bill’s finalization at the bicameral conference committee level.

He shared photos showing where the younger Marcos’ budget “insertions” appeared in annual national spending plan documents, detailing public works projects ranging from flood control and drainage to canals and roads nationwide.

“It’s not only the President who has insertions in the budget. Congressman Sandro Marcos also puts something in every year,” he said in a video message posted on his Facebook account.

Mr. Co, who previously headed the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, weeks ago began releasing a series of videos in which he accused top Marcos government officials of masterminding a multibillion-peso kickback scheme involving anomalous flood control deals.

Congressman Marcos denied the allegations, saying the statement by Mr. Co was aimed at destabilizing the government. “Anyone can sit in front of a camera from abroad and spew lies.”

“I hope that the public can be reminded that we are talking to a person with no credibility whose vested interests are to release these videos to destabilize the government,” he said in a statement.

He said Mr. Co may have “struck a deal” with groups that stood to benefit from fomenting chaos by spreading lies. Congressman Marcos did not identify whom he was referring to.

Also on Tuesday, a group of minority lawmakers filed a measure seeking an investigation into Mr. Co’s allegations that President Marcos ordered the inclusion of anomalous project deals in the 2025 national budget.

“While the Office of the President has denied these allegations, former Rep. Co’s revelations — coming from the head of the committee tasked with the budget process and a key person in the secretive bicameral proceedings — constitute strong indications of involvement by the Office of the President, and possibly the President himself,” Party-list Reps. Antonio L. Tinio, Renee Louise M. Co and Sarah Jane Elago said in House Resolution No. 515.

They said a congressional inquiry on the accusations “is vital given that the allegations are direct testimonies from individuals with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the budget process.”

ICI EXECUTIVE SESSION

Meanwhile, two congressmen also tagged in the graft scandal denied their involvement before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), as the commission resumed proceedings on Tuesday.

Quezon City Rep. Juan Carlos C. Atayde vehemently denied accusations that he received kickbacks from flood control projects, specifically through his father.

“We have nothing to hide. I will not hide, I will not avoid (it). I will not fly to another country. I am here to thoroughly go through the investigation to fight for my innocence,” Mr. Atayde told reporters.

He said he had prepared an affidavit for the executive session with the ICI. “I’m sure everyone wants an answer as well. I told the people I would answer at the proper forum, at the proper time. This is it.”

Caloocan City Rep. Dean Asistio also asserted his innocence, stating he was “not afraid” to face the investigation and that there was “no truth” to the accusations.

“We are not afraid; what we are avoiding is the release of sensitive information that is not yet appropriate,” Mr. Asistio told reporters.

The allegations stemmed from a ledger, a financial record, submitted to a Senate inquiry by contractors Pacifico F. Discaya II and wife Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya. This ledger allegedly lists payoffs made to various government figures, including legislators, in exchange for awarding lucrative flood control project contracts.

The ICI said in a statement that during the closed-door hearing, the commission requested additional documents from the resource persons to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Mr. Atayde has until Dec. 2, while Mr. Asistio has until Nov. 28 to submit the requested documents.

Prior to their appearance, both congressmen requested to conduct their testimonies in an executive session.

Mr. Asistio explained he made the request because the information being discussed could be sensitive.

Under ICI guidelines, executive sessions may be granted upon request if meritorious, factually and legally justified, and not intended to delay or frustrate the commission’s mandate. Such sessions are closed to the public and the press.

“The ICI remains committed to conducting its investigation in a manner that upholds the Filipino people’s right to information, ensures due process, adheres to the rule of law, and protects the individual rights of its resource persons,” the commission added.

The ICI will hear from two more representatives on Wednesday, both of whom have also requested that their testimonies be conducted in closed-door sessions. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio and Erika Mae P. Sinaking