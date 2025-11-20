COTABATO CITY — The chief minister of the Bangsamoro region and his five constituent-governors signed on Wednesday, a manifesto affirming their support for the President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. amid what they describe as a virtually unfounded corruption controversies besetting his administration.

The manifesto was signed by Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and governors Mujiv S. Hataman of Basilan, Yshmael I. Sali of Tawi-Tawi, Mamintal A. Adiong, Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Tucao O. Mastura of Maguindanao del Norte and Ali O. Midtimbang of Maguindanao del Sur.

The Moro leaders stated in their manifesto that they do not doubt the President’s commitment to serve the Filipino nation with all honesty and accountability, citing the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure as tacit proof of his administration’s effort to address graft and corruption.

“That firm and deliberate action reflects a leadership focused not on spectacle but on real governance,” Mr. Macacua and the five provincial governors in the BARMM said in their written statement, copies of which were received by media outfits in Central Mindanao early on Thursday.

In a text message to reporters on Thursday, Mr. Macacua, said they are grateful to Mr. Marcos for focusing on peacebuilding activities meant to sustain the gains of the national government’s separate peace agreements with the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“For that, we are thankful to President Marcos,” Mr. Macacua, chief of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, said. — John Felix M. Unson